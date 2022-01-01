Go
Toast

VeeVee

Vee Vee is a 35-seat indoor (and now a 24-seat patio) neighborhood restaurant opened in 2008 by Dan and Kristen Valachovic (Mr. and Mrs. Vee). We serve creative American fare along with craft beers and artisan wines. We strive to source our meat, seafood, produce, beer and wine from small and/or local producers that employ sustainable practices. Dress is casual and the vibe is relaxed– we hope to see you soon!

763 Centre Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Potato Croquettes$12.00
Manchego cheese, spicy salsa roja
Fettuccine$25.00
House-made pasta, artichokes 3 ways, cured egg yolk, grated cheese
Beet Salad$16.00
Baby spinach, creamy buttermilk dressing, beets, poached egg, crispy onions . [Vegeterian] . [May be prepared Gluten-Free]
Chicken$31.00
Herb-lemon marinated statler breast, ricotta gnocchi, English peas, asparagus
Butterscotch Pudding$10.00
Topped with whipped cream and toffee-chocolate bits. [Gluten-free]
Fried Chicken$21.00
Crispy leg, thigh and wing, sautéed collard greens, cheesy grits, cheddar biscuit
Ribs$15.00
Baby back ribs (3), hot pepper marmalade, mustard bbq sauce
Gorditas$26.00
Thick tortillas made with masa and potato. charred corn and red pepper relish, refried beans, guacatillo, cabbage, cashew-chili sauce, pepitas
(Not vegan? Gorditas are even better with a sprinkle of cotija cheese, + $2)
. [Gluten-Free] . [Vegan] . [Contains Nuts]
Steak$35.00
Pepper-crusted NY strip steak, crispy potatoes w/cotija cheese, broccolini, garlic-herb butter. [May be prepared Gluten-Free]
Side Salad$7.00
Simple salad of mixed greens and our house vinaigrette
. [Gluten-Free] . [Vegan]
See full menu

Location

763 Centre Street

Jamaica Plain MA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Monumental Market

No reviews yet

Nut-Free Bakery and Cafe in Jamaica Plain!

Same Old Place

No reviews yet

The Same Old Place is a family owned and operated establishment that has been a Jamaica Plain mainstay since 1977. Fred Ciampa, Owner, realized his dream of owning his own "Pizza Parlor" at the tender age of fourteen. He agressively pursued his dream and at nineteen became protege to the founder of Papa Ginos Inc. in 1963. From that point on, Fred Opened several successful Pizza sub shops and became a local pizza legend. Fred continues to put out Boston's Best "New York Style" Pizza. Stop by for a slice! Same Old Place, often imitated, never duplicated!

Café Beirut

No reviews yet

Cafe Beirut's gourmet food will inspire your tastebuds and invite you to the authentic and delicious cultural flavors of Lebanon. Savory all Halal Meat is served in roll ups and platters that will have you coming back for more! This hot spot is located at the center of jamaica plain. See how good food is done!

Little Dipper

No reviews yet

Place an order here for pickup at the restaurant. .
Please note any allergies you have when ordering! Thank you!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston