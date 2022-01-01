Go
Vegan Plate

Come in and enjoy!

NOODLES

1550 W FULLERTON AV • $$

Avg 4.7 (859 reviews)

Popular Items

California Roll$6.50
Avocado, Soy imitation Crab, cucumber and sesame seed outside
Drunken Noodle$15.50
Pad See-Ew$15.50
Stir fried flat noodles and broccoli with sweet soy sauce. With your choice of protein. Gluten free available upon request.
Orange$15.50
Soy chicken lightly battered and marinated with orange sauce and diced fresh orange. Served with exclusive streamed brown rice and your choice of protein.
Sweet Chili Gyoza$7.95
Deep fried veggie dumplings topped with sweet chili sauce and cilantro. Served 6 pcs.
Pad Thai$15.50
Garden Rolls$5.99
Rice noodle, soy chicken, shredded romaine lettuce, bean sprouts and fresh basil, wrapped with rice paper. Served with hoisin sauce. Served 2 pcs. Gluten free available upon request.
Gyoza$6.25
Tom Kha Kai Soup$13.95
Fresh mushrooms, soy chicken, tomato, white onion and exotic herbs in hot and sour coconut milk broth. Gluten free available upon request.
Spring Rolls$7.95
Deep fried spring rolls stuffed with cabbage, carrot, mung bean noodles and shiitake mushroom served with sweet and sour sauce. Served 6 pcs.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Cozy
Trendy
Kid-Friendly
Restroom
Groups
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1550 W FULLERTON AV

Chicago IL

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
