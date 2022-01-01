Vegan Plate
Come in and enjoy!
NOODLES
1550 W FULLERTON AV • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1550 W FULLERTON AV
Chicago IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tutto Fresco
Come in and enjoy!
Kinnaree Thai Kitchen
Traditional Thai flavors in Lincoln Park
Mi Nueva Tierra
NEED UTENSILS? PLEASE REQUEST IT WITH YOUR ORDER
Hexe Coffee
Come in and enjoy!