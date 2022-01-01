Go
VESTER

Come in and enjoy!

73 Ames St • $

Avg 4.3 (124 reviews)

Popular Items

VESTER Chicken Sandwich$12.00
House chicken salad, lettuce, tomato + spicy honey aioli on toasted sourdough. Side of homemade potato crisps.
Mike's Hot Honey Grilled Cheese$9.50
Havarti + sourdough grilled cheese with Mike's Hot Honey + fig jam. Add additional items for an upgrade! Side of homemade potato crisps.
Lingonberry Turkey Sandwich$14.00
Honey roasted turkey, bacon, lettuce, avocado, lingonberry preserve on sourdough. Side of homemade potato crisps.
Tuna Melt Sandwich$13.00
Our house tuna melt with fresh dill, melted cheese, toasted sourdough. Side of homemade potato crisps.
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Warm flour tortilla with soft scrambled eggs, melted cheese, bacon + sliced avocado. Fresh chive garnish.
Egg + Cheese Sandwich$7.00
Your choice of bread with melted havarti cheese + 1 egg your way. Add on additional choices for a lux breakfast sandwich!
Turkey + Brie Sandwich$14.00
Honey roasted turkey, arugula, bacon, triple creme brie, Turkish fig jam on sourdough. Side of homemade potato crisps.
Buttermilk Chicken + Avocado Wrap$12.00
Homemade buttermilk ranch with chicken, arugula, bacon + avocado on whole wheat wrap. Served with house chips.
Avocado Toast$9.50
Half a whole avocado finely sliced over toasted sourdough bread. Garnished with Cyprus black salt, fresh chives + lemon zest.
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Cozy
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
Takeout

Location

73 Ames St

Cambridge MA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
