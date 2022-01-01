Go
Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 812 image

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 812

Open today 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

2400 Davis Seamon Road

El Paso, TX 79930

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

2400 Davis Seamon Road, El Paso TX 79930

Directions

Loading...

Nearby restaurants

Pho Tre Bien Express-

No reviews yet

Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine

AngryOwl

No reviews yet

El Paso Proud! El Paso is a melting pot of cultures from Texas, Mexico & New Mexico. We embrace the uniqueness of our City's culture & cuisine. Stuff Your Beak with our Famous Burgers & Sandwiches and wash it down with one (or three) of our Amazing Margaritas or a Pint from our Regional Draft Beer Selections!

Fowl Mouths EPTX

No reviews yet

Caribbean Inspired Menu, Family Friendly Full Service Bar, specializing in Pollo al Carbon, Clamatos, Puertorican & Mexican dishes.

Joe Vinny & Bronsons Bohemian Cafe

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!!

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 812

orange starNo Reviews
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston