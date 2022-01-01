Go
Pho Tre Bien Express-

Authentic Vietnamese Cuisine

SOUPS • SANDWICHES • PHO • FRENCH FRIES

4309 Fred Wilson • $

Avg 4.3 (1585 reviews)

Popular Items

214 Grilled Shrimp Spring Rolls$6.50
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli , lettuce , carrots , with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce
18 Chicken Pho$10.95
101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)$6.00
Boba Tea$4.00
18 Chicken Breast$12.95
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with chicken and garnish.
12 Brisket Pho$10.95
101 Shrimp or Pork Spring Rolls (2pc)$6.95
Two refreshing rolls filled with vermicelli, lettuce, carrots, with shrimp wrapped in rice paper and served with peanut sauce.
11 Rare Steak Pho$10.95
11 Rare Steak (Pho Tai)$12.95
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with rare steak and garnish.
12 Brisket (Pho Chinh)$12.95
Slowly simmered Vietnamese beef broth served with rice noodles, with brisket and garnish.
Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Seating
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

4309 Fred Wilson

El Paso TX

Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
