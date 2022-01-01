Fillmore-Nason Post #8049 VFW
Open today 11:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
38 Summer Street
Norton, MA 02766
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
38 Summer Street, Norton MA 02766
Nearby restaurants
Tasty's Bagels - Norton
Come in and enjoy!
The Downtown
Come in and enjoy!
Mac and Walt's
If you have any allergies or dietary restrictions do not use the online ordering system, please call in your order. The number to order is (508) 455-1873. This is so we can personally speak to you about your allergy and/or dietary concerns.
Alberto's Pub & Pizza
Come in and enjoy!