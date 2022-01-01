Go
Toast

Vics Italian Restaurant

Serving the best Pizza and Italian food at the Jersey Shore since 1947.

60 Main St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Garlic Bread Parmigiana$7.50
Baked Cheese Ravioli$17.50
Veal & Peppers$20.00
Veal Scallopini$20.00
Baked Linguini$17.50
Small Penne$7.95
Baked 1/2 Meat 1/2 Cheese Ravioli$17.50
Veal Marsala$20.50
Baked Shells$17.75
Manicotti$17.50
See full menu

Location

60 Main St

Bradley Beach NJ

Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

D’Arcy’s Tavern

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

bb.q Chicken

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Local Smoke BBQ

No reviews yet

BBQ joint with wood-smoked meats & classic sides such as cornbread & mac + cheese.

Skratch Kitchen

No reviews yet

A Chef inspired, rustic menu, created from Skratch

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston