Villa Verde
Cooking makes up who we are. It is
what we do and we love to share with
you—our family and friends. We both
grew up watching our Mothers and
Grandmothers cooking authentic
Dominican food in the kitchen. After
the overwhelming response to the
Villa Verde Food Truck, we had the
dream of opening a restaurant.
In August of 2015 our dreams became
a reality. We are honored to have you
dining with us at Villa Verde and
experiencing authentic Dominican
cuisine that has been passed down
through generations.
Salud y buen provecho.
SALADS
2601 East 10th street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2601 East 10th street
Greenville NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|Closed
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
GK Cafe Catering
Come in and enjoy!
Wings Over
Wings Over Corporate Lab
Dirty Dan's
Come in and enjoy!
Still Life Greenville
Capture the Moment