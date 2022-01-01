Go
Cooking makes up who we are. It is
what we do and we love to share with
you—our family and friends. We both
grew up watching our Mothers and
Grandmothers cooking authentic
Dominican food in the kitchen. After
the overwhelming response to the
Villa Verde Food Truck, we had the
dream of opening a restaurant.
In August of 2015 our dreams became
a reality. We are honored to have you
dining with us at Villa Verde and
experiencing authentic Dominican
cuisine that has been passed down
through generations.
Salud y buen provecho.

SALADS

2601 East 10th street • $$

Avg 4.6 (1769 reviews)

Popular Items

Cuban Sandwich$10.99
Our famous, fall off the bone pork shoulder with a slice of juicy ham, melted Swiss cheese, mustard and crunchy pickles in Cuban bread.
Big Papi Steak Sandwich$10.99
Original Villa Verde sandwich containing our flavorful steak with sautéed onion, bell peppers and cheddar cheese on a toasty Cuban bread.
Pernil Plate$11.95
Slow roasted pork shoulder guaranteed to fall off the bone. Seasoned to perfection with fresh spices. Served with pickled onions.
Maduros$3.99
Mofongo
A Caribbean dish consisting of mashed green plantains with garlic served over a bed of Dominican salad and topped with your choice of:
2 Empanadas$9.99
Two classic, flaky golden brown empanadas. Fried to perfection with your choice of mouth watering beef, tender chicken, or fresh cheddar cheese.
Papas Fritas$2.50
Asopao
A hearty Dominican gumbo style rice stew flavored with various authentic spices and your choice of meat.
Topped with fresh onions and cilantro.
Dominican Avocado Salad
A vibrant blend of rainbow kale, Napa red cabbage, tomatoes, shaved carrots, topped with fresh avocado. Finished with our homemade Dominican dressing. Does not include rice and beans.
Select your choice of meat:
Big Papi Steak Plate$12.95
Savory grilled steak with sautéed onions and tropical bell peppers.
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Family-Friendly
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Gift Cards
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Fast Service
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2601 East 10th street

Greenville NC

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
