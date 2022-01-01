Go
Viva Taco

612-217-8792

520 N 4th Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Two Tacos Meal$9.00
2 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
Carnitas Bowl (Pulled Pork)$12.00
Vietnamese style seasoned pork slow cooked for hours to delivery smoky juicy pulled pork Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.
Lunch Special$12.00
3 Tacos with Chips & Salsa
Four Tacos Meal$16.00
4 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
Shredded Chicken Bowl$12.00
Slow cooked shredded Chicken Served on Quinoa, white rice or brown rice & Revol Greens lettuce with corn, English cucumber, Pico De Gallo, shredded cheese, and your choice of sauce from mild, medium, and hot sauce.
Jalapeños Poppers (5)$5.50
Jalapenos Cream Cheese Stuffed Breaded
Three Tacos Meal$12.00
3 Tacos with corn tortilla, cilantro, chopped onions, radish, sides with smashed beans, shredded cheese, lettuce, Spanish rice, pico de gallo, green pepper sauce, red pepper sauce, and your choice of protein (Pork, Beef, Chicken, or Tofu)
Quesadilla$8.00
Swiss Shred cheese on a hand made tortilla grilled for crunch and cheese melting. Serve with pico de cajo, sour cream, and guacamole
Nachos
Chips & Guacamole$5.50
Location

520 N 4th Street

Minneapolis MN

Sunday11:00 am - 6:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
