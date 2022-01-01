Go
Toast

WaBa Grill

#WhereDoYouWaBa

GRILL • NOODLES

1215 E Warner Ave • $

Avg 4.1 (237 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Casual
LGBTQ-Friendly
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Fresh Ingredients
Delivery
Contactless Delivery
Toilets
Fast Service
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1215 E Warner Ave

Santa Ana CA

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Mongiello's Pizza and Wings

No reviews yet

The place to go in Santa Ana pizza, wings, fries, subs, and salads. We use hand crafted all fresh ingredients and real Mongiello's family recipes.

WaBa Grill

No reviews yet

#WhereDoYouWaBa

Charlie's Best Burgers

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Hunter's Cafe and Bakery

No reviews yet

We are an organic cafe and scratch bakery. We offer a variety of diet specific pastries (keto, GF, paleo, vegan) as well as sandwiches and coffee. Come in or order online!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston