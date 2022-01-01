Wahoo! Grill
A casual European-influenced neighborhood bistro with an elegant, warm style and a glass-walled dining room surrounded by an enchanting garden paradise outside... all designed to accommodate intimate dinners, a gathering of friends and large party celebrations.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
1042 W College Ave • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
1042 W College Ave
Decatur GA
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Poco Loco Neighborhood Provisions
Authentic and unique breakfast burritos, lunch burritos and frozen burritos wrapped in hand made tortillas and paired with local provisions.
Mezcalito’s Cantina
Come in and enjoy!
Mix'D UP Burgers
Rockin' Burgers and tricked out fries
Salaryman
www.koreanwives.com