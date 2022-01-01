Go
Wahoo! Grill

A casual European-influenced neighborhood bistro with an elegant, warm style and a glass-walled dining room surrounded by an enchanting garden paradise outside... all designed to accommodate intimate dinners, a gathering of friends and large party celebrations.

SEAFOOD • GRILL

1042 W College Ave • $$

Avg 4.4 (1751 reviews)

Popular Items

Crab Cakes$13.00
Two Maryland style lump crab cakes, remoulade sauce
Fried Chicken$20.00
mashed potatoes, milk gravy
collard greens with bacon
Child's Chicken Tenders & Fries$6.00
Blue Ridge Mountain Trout*$20.00
sugared pecans, pesto butter
garlic-onion green beans
Charleston Shrimp & Grits$22.00
5 shrimp in spicy tomato cream over stone ground white cheddar grits
Roasted Brussel Sprouts*$8.00
tossed in brown butter
creamy parmesan dip
Fresh Sides
Yeast Rolls$3.00
herb butter
Attributes and Amenities

Intimate
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1042 W College Ave

Decatur GA

Sunday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 8:00 pm
