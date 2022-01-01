- Home
Wally's Pizza Bar
Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM
No reviews yet
4079 Cameron Park Dr
Cameron Park, CA 95682
Menu
Most Popular
Create your perfect pizza! Choose a sauce, a cheese, and up to three toppings.
Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted peppers & onions, our signature four-cheese blend and topped with portabella mushrooms.
Crisp romaine tossed in our house citrus dressing, then topped with chickpeas, cucumber, red and green onions, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, fresh Roma tomatoes, kalamata olives and parsley.
Mixed greens, crisp Bosc pears, sweet candied walnuts and sliced crisp red onions, tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette. Topped with savory Gorgonzola cheese.
Loaded with Italian sausage, crisp bacon, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and our signature four-cheese blend.
A thin layer of fresh pizza dough covered in garlic butter, topped with our signature four-cheese blend.
Sweet curry sauce topped with oven roasted chicken, crisp yellow bell peppers, fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh sliced red onions, mascarpone cheese, garnished with fresh lime, basil, and cilantro.
Spaghetti
Our signature meat sauce is simmered with garlic, fresh Roma tomatoes, and a touch of cream for richness. Garnished with sharp aged Parmesan cheese and | parsley.
Calamari
Lightly battered and fried, served with marinara or cocktail sauce.
Cheese Pizza
Mac And Cheese
Penne pasta smothered in creamy smoked Gouda cheese, minced garlic, and tossed with Canadian bacon. Garnished with sharp aged Parmesan cheese and smoked paprika.
Spinach And Artichoke Dip
A creamy blend of spinach, artichokes, and | cheeses.
Chicken Curry
Curry
Curry Chicken
Garlic Bread
Truckee Sourdough Co. Rosemary bread with garlic butter, topped with mozzarella, fontina, provolone and sharp aged Parmesan cheese then toasted to perfection.
Garlic Cheese Bread
Truckee Sourdough Co. Rosemary bread with garlic butter, topped with mozzarella, fontina, provolone and sharp aged Parmesan cheese then toasted to perfection.
Chicken Pesto Sandwiches
Chicken breast, arugula, tomatoes, pesto sauce and fresh mozzarella on a ciabatta bun toasted with garlic butter and aged shaved Parmesan.
Chicken Sandwiches
More
Canadian bacon, juicy Hawaiian pineapple, fresh sliced red onions and our signature four-cheese blend.
Loaded with Italian sausage, crisp bacon, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and our signature four-cheese blend.
Fresh mozzarella, provolone, shaved Parmesan, and fontina cheeses, loaded with pepperoni.
Oven roasted chicken, crispy bacon, sliced red onions, hickory BBQ sauce, our four-cheese blend with creamy smoked Gouda cheese, and garnished with cilantro.
Crisp Bosc pears, savory Gorgonzola cheese, and fresh sliced red onion are baked to perfection over our white garlic cream sauce. Finished with arugula, and tossed in a hint of balsamic vinaigrette.
A cheese lover’s dream! Our signature four-cheese blend: mozzarella, fontina, shaved Parmesan, and provolone.
Roasted garlic, fresh Roma tomatoes, roasted onions and peppers, our signature four-cheese blend and savory goat | cheese topped with fresh basil.
Our Italian Margherita sauce is made using fresh minced garlic and fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, and garnished with a touch of basil.
Mixed greens, fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh sliced red onions and house made croutons tossed in our signature balsamic dressing.
Crisp romaine tossed with our house made Caesar dressing, sharp aged Parmesan cheese, and croutons.
Loaded with Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, marinara and our signature four-cheese blend.
Multigrain bread, crisp romaine, hummus spread, avocado, Roma tomatoes, red onion, fresh feta, alfalfa sprouts, and cucumber.
Oven roasted chicken, crispy bacon, red onions, hickory BBQ sauce, creamy smoked Gouda cheese and cilantro.
Roasted garlic, fresh Roma tomatoes, roasted onions and peppers, our signature four-cheese blend and savory goat cheese topped with fresh basil.
Fresh mozzarella, provolone, shaved Parmesan, and fontina cheeses, loaded with pepperoni.
A cheese lover’s dream! Our signature four-cheese blend: mozzarella, fontina, shaved Parmesan, and provolone.
Sriracha cream sauce topped with our signature four-cheese blend followed by pepperoni, sausage, red onion, pineapple, gouda, and fresh cilantro.
Our Italian Margherita sauce is made using fresh minced garlic and fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, and garnished with a touch of basil.
Loaded with Italian sausage, crisp bacon, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and our signature four-cheese blend.
Fresh Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, arugula, feta cheese, our Italian Margherita sauce, and our signature four-cheese blend garnished with sun dried tomatoes.
Hearty fresh chicken wings lightly battered and seasoned in house and tossed with your choice of sauce: Teriyaki, Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha Rub, Mango Habanero, or plain.
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location
4079 Cameron Park Dr, Cameron Park CA 95682
Gallery
