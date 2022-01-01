Go
Wally's Pizza Bar

Open today 8:00 AM - 3:59 AM

No reviews yet

4079 Cameron Park Dr

Cameron Park, CA 95682

Menu

Most Popular

Item pic
Medium Create Your Own
$20.00

Create your perfect pizza! Choose a sauce, a cheese, and up to three toppings.

Popular
Item pic
Medium Basecamp
$20.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted peppers & onions, our signature four-cheese blend and topped with portabella mushrooms.

Popular
Item pic
Small Greek
$7.99

Crisp romaine tossed in our house citrus dressing, then topped with chickpeas, cucumber, red and green onions, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, fresh Roma tomatoes, kalamata olives and parsley.

Popular
Item pic
Large Greek
$14.50

Crisp romaine tossed in our house citrus dressing, then topped with chickpeas, cucumber, red and green onions, artichoke hearts, feta cheese, fresh Roma tomatoes, kalamata olives and parsley.

Popular
Item pic
Small Pear & Walnut
$7.99

Mixed greens, crisp Bosc pears, sweet candied walnuts and sliced crisp red onions, tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette. Topped with savory Gorgonzola cheese.

Popular
Item pic
Large Basecamp
$27.00

Pepperoni, Italian sausage, roasted peppers & onions, our signature four-cheese blend and topped with portabella mushrooms.

Popular
Item pic
Large Rubicon
$27.00

Loaded with Italian sausage, crisp bacon, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and our signature four-cheese blend.

Popular
Item pic
Shirley Temple
$3.00
Popular
Item pic
Garlic Chips
$12.00

A thin layer of fresh pizza dough covered in garlic butter, topped with our signature four-cheese blend.

Popular
Item pic
Spaghetti

Item pic
Spaghetti Bolognese
$15.00

Our signature meat sauce is simmered with garlic, fresh Roma tomatoes, and a touch of cream for richness. Garnished with sharp aged Parmesan cheese and | parsley.

Calamari

Item pic
Crispy Calamari
$11.75

Lightly battered and fried, served with marinara or cocktail sauce.

Cheese Pizza

Item pic
Adalyn's Cheese Pizza
$8.00

Mac And Cheese

Item pic
Gouda Mac & Cheese
$15.00

Penne pasta smothered in creamy smoked Gouda cheese, minced garlic, and tossed with Canadian bacon. Garnished with sharp aged Parmesan cheese and smoked paprika.

Spinach And Artichoke Dip

Item pic
Spinach & Artichoke Dip
$9.99

A creamy blend of spinach, artichokes, and | cheeses.

Garlic Bread

Item pic
Garlic Cheese Bread
$6.99

Truckee Sourdough Co. Rosemary bread with garlic butter, topped with mozzarella, fontina, provolone and sharp aged Parmesan cheese then toasted to perfection.

Chicken Pesto Sandwiches

Item pic
Chicken Pesto Sandwich
$11.99

Chicken breast, arugula, tomatoes, pesto sauce and fresh mozzarella on a ciabatta bun toasted with garlic butter and aged shaved Parmesan.

More

Item pic
Tristen's Pepperoni
$9.00
Item pic
Medium Hawaiian
$19.00

Canadian bacon, juicy Hawaiian pineapple, fresh sliced red onions and our signature four-cheese blend.

Item pic
Medium Rubicon
$20.00

Loaded with Italian sausage, crisp bacon, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and our signature four-cheese blend.

Item pic
Medium Pepperoni
$19.00

Fresh mozzarella, provolone, shaved Parmesan, and fontina cheeses, loaded with pepperoni.

Item pic
Medium BBQ Chicken
$20.00

Oven roasted chicken, crispy bacon, sliced red onions, hickory BBQ sauce, our four-cheese blend with creamy smoked Gouda cheese, and garnished with cilantro.

Item pic
Medium Pear & Gorgonzola
$19.00

Crisp Bosc pears, savory Gorgonzola cheese, and fresh sliced red onion are baked to perfection over our white garlic cream sauce. Finished with arugula, and tossed in a hint of balsamic vinaigrette.

Item pic
Medium Four-Cheese
$18.00

A cheese lover’s dream! Our signature four-cheese blend: mozzarella, fontina, shaved Parmesan, and provolone.

Item pic
Medium Fireside
$20.00

Roasted garlic, fresh Roma tomatoes, roasted onions and peppers, our signature four-cheese blend and savory goat | cheese topped with fresh basil.

Item pic
Medium Classic Margherita
$19.00

Our Italian Margherita sauce is made using fresh minced garlic and fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, and garnished with a touch of basil.

Item pic
Large Pear & Walnut
$14.50

Mixed greens, crisp Bosc pears, sweet candied walnuts and sliced crisp red onions, tossed in our balsamic vinaigrette. Topped with savory Gorgonzola cheese.

Item pic
Large House
$12.50

Mixed greens, fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh sliced red onions and house made croutons tossed in our signature balsamic dressing.

Item pic
Small House
$6.99

Mixed greens, fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh sliced red onions and house made croutons tossed in our signature balsamic dressing.

Item pic
Large Classic Caesar
$12.50

Crisp romaine tossed with our house made Caesar dressing, sharp aged Parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Item pic
Small Classic Caesar
$6.99

Crisp romaine tossed with our house made Caesar dressing, sharp aged Parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Item pic
Rubicon Calzone
$11.99

Loaded with Italian sausage, bacon, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, marinara and our signature four-cheese blend.

Item pic
Green Goddess Sandwich
$11.99

Multigrain bread, crisp romaine, hummus spread, avocado, Roma tomatoes, red onion, fresh feta, alfalfa sprouts, and cucumber.

Item pic
Smokey BBQ Chicken Calzone
$11.99

Oven roasted chicken, crispy bacon, red onions, hickory BBQ sauce, creamy smoked Gouda cheese and cilantro.

Item pic
Large Pear & Gorgonzola
$25.00

Crisp Bosc pears, savory Gorgonzola cheese, and fresh sliced red onion are baked to perfection over our white garlic cream sauce. Finished with arugula, and tossed in a hint of balsamic vinaigrette.

Item pic
Large Fireside
$26.00

Roasted garlic, fresh Roma tomatoes, roasted onions and peppers, our signature four-cheese blend and savory goat cheese topped with fresh basil.

Item pic
Large Create Your Own
$26.00

Create your perfect pizza! Choose a sauce, a cheese, and up to three toppings.

Item pic
Large Pepperoni
$25.00

Fresh mozzarella, provolone, shaved Parmesan, and fontina cheeses, loaded with pepperoni.

Item pic
Large BBQ Chicken
$27.00

Oven roasted chicken, crispy bacon, sliced red onions, hickory BBQ sauce, our four-cheese blend with creamy smoked Gouda cheese, and garnished with cilantro.

Item pic
Large Hawaiian
$25.00

Canadian bacon, juicy Hawaiian pineapple, fresh sliced red onions and our signature four-cheese blend.

Item pic
Personal Four-Cheese
$11.00

A cheese lover’s dream! Our signature four-cheese blend: mozzarella, fontina, shaved Parmesan, and provolone.

Item pic
Personal Hawaiian
$12.00

Canadian bacon, juicy Hawaiian pineapple, fresh sliced red onions and our signature four-cheese blend.

Item pic
Personal Pepperoni
$12.00

Fresh mozzarella, provolone, shaved Parmesan, and fontina cheeses, loaded with pepperoni.

Item pic
Personal Sriracha Gouda
$13.00

Sriracha cream sauce topped with our signature four-cheese blend followed by pepperoni, sausage, red onion, pineapple, gouda, and fresh cilantro.

Item pic
Personal Classic Margherita
$12.00

Our Italian Margherita sauce is made using fresh minced garlic and fresh Roma tomatoes, fresh mozzarella cheese, and garnished with a touch of basil.

Item pic
Personal Rubicon
$13.00

Loaded with Italian sausage, crisp bacon, pepperoni, Canadian bacon, and our signature four-cheese blend.

Item pic
Personal Mediterranean
$13.00

Fresh Roma tomatoes, artichoke hearts, kalamata olives, arugula, feta cheese, our Italian Margherita sauce, and our signature four-cheese blend garnished with sun dried tomatoes.

Item pic
Personal Pear & Gorgonzola
$12.00

Crisp Bosc pears, savory Gorgonzola cheese, and fresh sliced red onion are baked to perfection over our white | garlic cream sauce. Finished with arugula, and tossed in a hint of balsamic vinaigrette.

Item pic
Personal Create Your Own
$13.00

Create your perfect pizza! Choose a sauce, a cheese, and up to three toppings.

Item pic
Pepsi
$3.00
Item pic
Strawberry Lemonade
$3.75
Item pic
Half FLB Wings (6)
$11.95

Hearty fresh chicken wings lightly battered and seasoned in house and tossed with your choice of sauce: Teriyaki, Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha Rub, Mango Habanero, or plain.

Item pic
Mozzarella Rolls
$8.50
Item pic
Full FLB Wings (12)
$19.95

Hearty fresh chicken wings lightly battered and seasoned in house and tossed with your choice of sauce: Teriyaki, Buffalo, BBQ, Sriracha Rub, Mango Habanero, or plain.

All hours

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am

Location

4079 Cameron Park Dr, Cameron Park CA 95682

