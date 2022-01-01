Water Street Grill
Water Street Grill is the perfect choice for casual dining in Williamstown!
With a comfortable tavern, fireside dining room, fresh and affordable cuisine, a kids' menu and 21 rotating craft beers on tap, there's something for everyone!
(413) 458-2175 Open Daily 11:30 am-11:00pm
GRILL
123 Water Street • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
123 Water Street
Williamstown MA
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Tammy's Candy Kettle offers homemade chili, soups, appetizers, burgers, chicken, seafood, desserts and baked goods. We can accommodate dine-in or take-out. Specializing in Certified Black Angus burgers in a variety of sizes: 1/4-lb., 1/2-lb., 3/4-lb., 1-lb., 1-1/2-lb. and 2 lb. Some seasonal treats include Ice Cream Cones, Sundaes, Milkshakes and Fresh Squeezed Lemonade. Tammy's Candy Kettle proudly offers over 10,000 different candies made from scratch on premises. Handmade Artisan Chocolates, Cream Centers, Bark, Fudge, Brittle, Chocolate Lollipops, Hard Candy Lollipops just to name a few. Stop by and see us. Phone in orders are always welcomed.