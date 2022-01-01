Go
Water Street Grill is the perfect choice for casual dining in Williamstown!
With a comfortable tavern, fireside dining room, fresh and affordable cuisine, a kids' menu and 21 rotating craft beers on tap, there's something for everyone!
(413) 458-2175 Open Daily 11:30 am-11:00pm

123 Water Street • $$

Avg 4.3 (486 reviews)
Attributes and Amenities

Tourists
Casual
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Fast Service
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Delivery
Takeout

123 Water Street

Williamstown MA

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
