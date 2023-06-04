  • Home
Golly Gee Snackery 25 Park St (Rear of Building On the Rail Trail), Adams, Ma 01220

25 Park Street

Rear of Building

Adams, MA 01220

Drinks

Smoothies

Coffee Smoothie

$6.95

Smoothie of the Day

$6.95Out of stock

Lemonade

Fresh Lemonade

$3.00
Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Slushies

Slushie of the Day

Slushie of the Day

$3.00+

Our Slushies are always made with fresh ingredients, water and a little added golden sugar. No dyes, chemicals or unnatural preservatives.

Bottled

Sparkling Ice

Sparkling Ice

$2.00

Assorted Flavors Available

Food

Snack

Loaded Nachos

Loaded Nachos

$8.50
Peanut Butter Spiced Rice Snack

Peanut Butter Spiced Rice Snack

$2.00

Tagalongs

$1.50

Homemade Tagalongs that are both GF and VG.

Mini Strawberry Whoopie Pie

Mini Strawberry Whoopie Pie

$1.50Out of stock
GoGo Squeeze

GoGo Squeeze

$1.00
PopCorner Chips

PopCorner Chips

$1.00
Snyder Pretzels

Snyder Pretzels

$1.00
Veggie Sticks

Veggie Sticks

$1.00Out of stock

Goodies & Treats

Mini Strawberry Whoopie Pie

Mini Strawberry Whoopie Pie

$1.50Out of stock

Tagalongs

$1.50

Homemade Tagalongs that are both GF and VG.

Dark Chocolate Pudding Cup (Coconut Milk)

$2.50

Our Dark Chocolate Pudding is made using coconut milk. It is both gluten free and vegan.

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A vegetarian food trailer that specializes in fresh ingredients, plant based, gluten free and vegan options.

Location

25 Park Street, Rear of Building, Adams, MA 01220

Directions

