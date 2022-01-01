Go
Consumer picView gallery

Water Tower Bar and Grill - Jefferson City - 458 Rock Hill Rd.

Open today 11:00 AM - 9:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

458 Rock Hill Rd.

Jefferson City, MO 65109

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm

Location

458 Rock Hill Rd., Jefferson City MO 65109

Directions

Gallery

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

232 Downtown Hospitality
orange starNo Reviews
232 E High Street Jefferson City, MO 65101
View restaurantnext
CRAZY FRYS
orange starNo Reviews
1121 E. Miller St. Jefferson City, MO 65101
View restaurantnext
The Pizza Company
orange starNo Reviews
1508 E. McCarty St Jefferson City, MO 65101
View restaurantnext
Dill with a Twist
orange starNo Reviews
1528 East Mcarty street suite #2 Jefferson City, MO 65101
View restaurantnext
Jose Jalapeno's Authentic Mexican Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
503 South Henry Clay Blvd. Ashland, MO 65010
View restaurantnext
The Dandy Lion Cafe - 102 S Main St.
orange starNo Reviews
102 S Main St. Ashland, MO 65010
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Jefferson City

Columbia

Avg 4.4 (46 restaurants)

Saint Robert

Avg 3.5 (7 restaurants)

Sedalia

Avg 4.8 (6 restaurants)

Wentzville

Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)

O Fallon

No reviews yet

Warrensburg

Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)

Eureka

No reviews yet

Saint Peters

Avg 4 (9 restaurants)

Chesterfield

Avg 4.4 (24 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Water Tower Bar and Grill - Jefferson City - 458 Rock Hill Rd.

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston