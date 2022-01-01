Go
Toast

Water Dog

Water Dog Smoked Fish & Meats, Poke, Bagels, and delicious hot & cold sandwiches. "The Dog" is your one-stop shop for all things delicious!

BAGELS • SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • BBQ • SANDWICHES

7319 Ventnor Ave • $$

Avg 4.7 (531 reviews)

Popular Items

Jack's Reubens$16.50
Corned beef, pastrami, brisket, or turkey on grilled buttered rye with Swiss, kraut and Russian
Latkes w/ Dill Sour Cream$4.75
Poke Bowl$11.00
Lous | Corned Beef$14.95
Corned Beef served warm piled high on rye with Russian or Mustard and slaw
OG MVP | Turkey Club$14.95
Our BLT, but add house-roasted turkey and melted cheddar
The Beast | Nova$13.50
House-smoked nova on your choice of bagel with cream cheese, cucumber, tomato, onion and capers
Acadia | Lobster Roll$27.50
Meat from one lobster, clarified butter on a torpedo brioche, side of tarragon aioli and potato salad
Tater Tots$4.50
Fowl Territory | Roasted Turkey$12.25
House-Roasted turkey piled high on rye with Russian and slaw
Breakfast Sandwich
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Drive-Thru
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

7319 Ventnor Ave

Ventnor City NJ

Sunday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Greens and Grains- Margate

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

TacocaT - Margate

No reviews yet

Unique, freshly prepared, mix & match Cali-Mex, tacos. Buy any 3 tacos and get a side on us!
Fatcat burritos, burrito bowls and quesadillas!!!

Pulia

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Mr Gordos Taqueria

No reviews yet

serving authentic and delicious mexican cuisine :)

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston