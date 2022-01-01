Waybury Inn

The Mad Taco

No reviews yet

Currently we are only offering a small express menu here, not our full menu here. If you want something not on this menu please call the shop at 802-382-9070 to place your order, or come on in.

Paired with the finest craft beer around, we use the best local and regional ingredients to create from scratch our not-to-be-missed hot sauces, house-smoked meats and so much more.

