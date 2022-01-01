Go
Haymaker Bun Co.

A contemporary Vermont bakery serving breakfast & lunch. Takeout, outside & indoor dining available!

7 Bakery Lane

No reviews yet

Popular Items

New England Niçoise$14.00
field greens, poached shrimp, morgan hill farm egg, confit potatoes, haricots, crispy capers, olives, pickled tomato, champagne vinaigrette.
Curly Fries$5.00
sparkle spice, champlain valley ranch.
OG Bun$3.50
Our original cinnamon bun
The Chocolate Chip Cookie$2.50
Hot Hoagie$12.00
house-made agricola farm ham, mortadella, salami, pickled red onion, mozzarella, cornichon aioli, arugula, ‘everything’ spice hoagie roll.
Falafel Salad$12.00
crispy chickpea fritters, pickled red onion, tzatziki, vt goat cheese, singing cedars farm greens, shaved radish, lemon vinaigrette.
Latte$4.25
Location

7 Bakery Lane

Middlebury VT

SundayClosed
Monday7:20 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday7:20 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:20 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:20 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:15 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:15 am - 2:00 pm
