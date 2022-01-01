The Mad Taco

Go
Currently we are only offering a small express menu here, not our full menu here. If you want something not on this menu please call the shop at 802-382-9070 to place your order, or come on in.
Paired with the finest craft beer around, we use the best local and regional ingredients to create from scratch our not-to-be-missed hot sauces, house-smoked meats and so much more.

3 Mill St

Popular Items

Guacamole & Chips$8.00
Carnitas Tacos$13.00
12 hour smoked pork shoulder. With diced onion and cilantro on double stacked corn tortillas
Chicken Burrito Bowl$14.00
Smoked chicken with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.
Carnitas Burrito$14.00
12 hour smoked pork shoulder with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!
Carnitas Burrito Bowl$14.00
12 hour smoked pork shoulder with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro.
Beef Burrito$15.00
House seasoned von Trapp ground beef with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!
Sd Rice$3.00
14oz portion
Sd Crema$0.50
2oz portion
Salsa & Chips$5.00
Chicken Burrito$14.00
Smoked chicken with rice, refried beans, jack cheese, guacamole, salsa and cilantro in a flour tortilla. Ask for it wet and we'll smother it in cheese and sauce and bake it!
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
