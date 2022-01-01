American Flatbread
All Natural Pizza Baked in a Primitive, Wood-Fired Oven
PIZZA
137 Maple Street • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
137 Maple Street
Middlebury VT
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Two Brothers Tavern
Upscale comfort fare + extensive draught beer selection form a charismatic VT dining experience.
The Mad Taco
Currently we are only offering a small express menu here, not our full menu here. If you want something not on this menu please call the shop at 802-382-9070 to place your order, or come on in.
Paired with the finest craft beer around, we use the best local and regional ingredients to create from scratch our not-to-be-missed hot sauces, house-smoked meats and so much more.
Morgan's Tavern
Come in and enjoy!
Otter Creek Bakery
Come in and enjoy!