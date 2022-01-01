Go
American Flatbread

All Natural Pizza Baked in a Primitive, Wood-Fired Oven

PIZZA

137 Maple Street • $$

Avg 4.5 (276 reviews)

Popular Items

Punctuated Equilibrium$22.00
kalamata olives, oven-roasted sweet red peppers, handmade vermont goat cheese, fresh rosemary, red onions, fine whole milk mozzarella, italian grana padano cheese, fresh herbs
Revolution$20.00
organic tomato sauce, caramelized onions, mushrooms, fine whole milk mozzarella, italian grana padano cheese, fresh herbs
Cheese & Herb$16.00
organic garlic oil, fine whole milk mozzarella, italian grana padano cheese, fresh herbs
New Vermont Sausage$23.00
house made nitrate-free maple fennel sausage with duclos & thompson pork, sundried tomatoes, caramelized onions, mushrooms, fine whole milk mozzarella, italian grana padano cheese, fresh herbs
Apple Bacon Cheddar$22.00
local oven roasted apples, duclos & thompson farm bacon, local cheddar, local maple syrup drizzle
Pepperoni & Peppers$22.00
all natural nitrate-free pepperoni, organic green peppers, red onions, organic tomato sauce, fine whole milk mozzarella, italian grana padano cheese, fresh herbs
Med Bread$17.00
house made organic tomato sauce, fine whole milk mozzarella, italian grana padano cheese, fresh herbs
Evolution Salad$8.00
local mixed greens tossed with organic carrots, organic celery, pickled red carrots, toasted sesame seeds, fresh ginger-tamari vinaigrette made with house-made raspberry vinegar
Free Form
Select a base with sauce (Med) or Without (Cheese & Herb), then choose your toppings!
Community Bowl$30.00
Large Bowl of Evolution Salad, Serves 4-5
Attributes and Amenities

Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
High Chairs
QR Codes
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

137 Maple Street

Middlebury VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
