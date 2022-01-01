Go
PAPA NICK'S

Papa Nick's is a family owned and operated restaurant since 1990 serving comfort food at its best. Homemade Fresh Roasted Hot Turkey Sandwich, Broiled Salmon, New York Strip Steak and multiple Pizza creations. We have a full bar with an extensive beer and wine list. We look forward to serving you soon.

10997 VT-Rt 116

Popular Items

LARGE CHEESE$16.50
CheeseBurger$7.25
6oz Patty with American Cheese on a Grilled Brioche Bun
Hot Turkey Platter$10.95
Open Faced Fresh Roasted Hot Turkey Sandwich with Homemade Gravy, Potato, Homemade Cole Slaw & Cranberry Sauce
MEDIUM CHEESE$12.95
Gyro$13.95
Grilled Chicken or Gyro Meat, Chopped Onion, Chopped Tomato with Tzatziki Sauce in Grilled Pita with Fries
Build your own Calzone$8.95
SMALL CHEESE$9.95
Mozzarella Sticks$6.95
5 Mozzarella Sticks w/ Marinara Sauce
Club Sandwich$14.95
Double Decker Sandwich with your choice of meat, tomatoes, lettuce, crispy bacon & mayo with Fries or Cole Slaw
Chicken Tenders$10.95
4 Chicken Tenders with French Fries & Homemade Cole Slaw
Location

10997 VT-Rt 116

Hinesburg VT

Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

