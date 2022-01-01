PAPA NICK'S
Papa Nick's is a family owned and operated restaurant since 1990 serving comfort food at its best. Homemade Fresh Roasted Hot Turkey Sandwich, Broiled Salmon, New York Strip Steak and multiple Pizza creations. We have a full bar with an extensive beer and wine list. We look forward to serving you soon.
10997 VT-Rt 116
Popular Items
Location
10997 VT-Rt 116
Hinesburg VT
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Stone Corral Brewery
Come in and enjoy!
The Big Spruce
Tacos, Tequila, Vinyl Records, Porch Life and Good Times
Hatchet
Come in and enjoy!
Folino's Pizza - Williston
From scratch, wood-fired pizza