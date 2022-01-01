Go
Toast

Otter Creek Brewing Co

Come in and enjoy!

793 Exchange Street

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

793 Exchange Street

Middlebury VT

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

American Flatbread

No reviews yet

All Natural Pizza Baked in a Primitive, Wood-Fired Oven

The Mad Taco

No reviews yet

Currently we are only offering a small express menu here, not our full menu here. If you want something not on this menu please call the shop at 802-382-9070 to place your order, or come on in.
Paired with the finest craft beer around, we use the best local and regional ingredients to create from scratch our not-to-be-missed hot sauces, house-smoked meats and so much more.

Two Brothers Tavern

No reviews yet

Upscale comfort fare + extensive draught beer selection form a charismatic VT dining experience.

Otter Creek Bakery

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston