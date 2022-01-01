Go
Hatchet

FRENCH FRIES

30 bridge st • $$

Avg 4.1 (429 reviews)

Popular Items

Smashburger$16.00
Two Boyden beef patties, smashed thin, with two slices of that good American cheese, pickles, lettuce, white onion and Hatchet sauce. Served with fries
Crab Rangoon$10.00
House made cream cheese and crab rangoons, with sweet chili dipping sauce, just like you've always known and loved.
Crispy Cauliflower$12.00
Cauliflower florets fried in beer batter, side of homemade pickles.
Popcorn Chicken$12.00
Deep fried chicken nuggets, tossed in your favorite sauce
French Fries$6.50
Hand cut every dang day.
The Basic Bae Chicken Sando$16.00
Two crispy (not spicy) chicken thighs, garlic mayo, homemade pickles and lettuce on a bun, with a side of fries
Beyond Veggie Burger$16.00
Challa bun, Hatchet sauce, Grafton cheddar cheese, mustard onions, lettuce, pickles served with a side of fries
Hatchet Burger$16.00
challah bun, Hatchet sauce, Grafton cheddar cheese, mustard onions, lettuce, pickles served with a side of fries
Sec 119 Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Habanero Buttermilk marinated Chicken, Pickles, Lettuce, Habanero Aioli and served with a side of Fries
Korean BBQ Chicken Sandwich$16.00
Crispy fried chicken, House KBBQ sauce, pickles, creamy coleslaw served with a side of fries
Seating
Reservations
Table Service
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

30 bridge st

richmond VT

Sunday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
