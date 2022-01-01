Waycross restaurants you'll love
Waycross's top cuisines
Must-try Waycross restaurants
More about Michael's Deli & Seafood
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES
Michael's Deli & Seafood
515 City Blvd, Waycross
|Popular items
|Turkey Club Sandwich
|$6.29
Turkey, Bacon, American Cheese, Tomato and Mayo. Served on 3 Pieces of White, Wheat or Rye Toast, Cut into Triangles.
|Buffalo Shrimp Wrap
|$6.59
Golden Fried Shrimp Tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Ched/Jack Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato and Ranch Dressing. Served in a 12" Flour Tortilla.
|Bacon Cheeseburger
|$7.99
7 oz Angus Beef Patty, American Cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato and Mayo. Served on a Brioche Bun.
More about The Station
The Station
1997 State Street, Waycross