Wilmywoodie Wood Fired Pizza
All Wilmywoodie pizzas are 11-inches and cut into 4 slices.
601 Arjean Drive
Location
601 Arjean Drive
Wilmington NC
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|Closed
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|5:00 pm - 7:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Tidewater Oyster Bar
At Tidewater Oyster Bar, our succulent cuisine is lovingly prepared and locally sourced -- so you can taste all the freshness of the sea. Tide to Table.
Kornerstone Bistro
Come on in and enjoy!
Donut Inn - Oaklanding Center
Come in and enjoy!
Cast Iron Kitchen
SIMPLY SOUTHERN...SERVED ALL DAY
Southern breakfast/brunch and Lunch