Go
Toast

CheeseSmith

Not your momma’s grilled cheese

624 s 17th street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Figgie smalls$10.00
Creamy goat cheese, fig jam, caramelized onions, baby arugula
Beer Cheese Fries$8.00
Fries, salt, beer cheese, green onion
Parmesan Fries$5.00
Fries, salt, parmesan.
Fries are not gluten-free.
New G$9.00
Triple creme brie, tomato jam
Southern Charm$12.00
Cheddar, Hickory Smoked Pulled Pork, Pickled Red Onion, Southern Slaw
Bulgogi Brussels$6.00
Crispy brussels sprouts in bulgogi sauce, parmesan, without pork belly.
Buffalo Baby$12.00
Havarti, Pulled Buffalo Chicken, Quick Pickled carrot and celery slaw, Ranch, House made buttermilk ranch
The O.G.$8.00
American, cheddar, tomato jam
The Brendito$12.00
Cheddar, bacon, pepperjack, roasted jalapenos, housemade pepperjam, cilantro and chive cream cheese
Maple Bacon Monster$12.00
Muenster, american, bacon, pimento cheese, maple syrup
See full menu

Location

624 s 17th street

Wilmington NC

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Good Morning Beautiful

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Rx Restaurant and Bar

No reviews yet

Please pickup one of our favorites, eastern Carolina BBQ, while we prepare to reopen our dining room.

Castle Street Kitchen

No reviews yet

Castle Street Kitchen is a casual dining restaurant that features a distinctive menu of American style food with a unique twist. Just minutes away from downtown Wilmington, Castle Street Kitchen offers a cozy and welcoming environment with a dog friendly patio. Patrons can look forward to top notch service from a passionate, interactive, and knowledgeable staff. Our mission is to provide a memorable experience for our customers with perfectly crafted plates and superb beverages. A kitchen is where emotional connections are made and meaningful conversations occur. It truly is a place where we all come together. At CSK, we plan to partner with members of our community to make this place feel like your kind of kitchen. We want this to be an inclusive space where all are welcome.

Mariposa Tapas Bar - Wilmington

No reviews yet

Located at 1502 S 3rd St Wilmington in the South Front District, Mariposa will make sure to transport you to Spain with a menu full of authentic Spanish tapas, an intentionally crafted wine list and an intimate atmosphere.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston