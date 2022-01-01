Go
Wing Maxx

Come in and enjoy!

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • FRENCH FRIES

127 Northside Dr E • $

Avg 4 (280 reviews)

Popular Items

Ranch Sauce$0.50
#1 Tender Plate$12.00
4 or 6 fresh homestyle tenders, 2 homemade sides, a hot buttered yeast roll & a 20oz. drink.
#7 3 Tender Meal$8.00
3 fresh homestyle tenders, seasoned crinkle fries, & a hot buttered yeast roll.
Maxx Signature Sauce$0.50
Large Fry$7.00
Tender Snacker$2.50
Hot buttered yeast roll cut in half and filled with a fresh home-style tender, pickles, and mayo.
Fries$3.00
20 Wings$25.00
Traditional "Bone-In" Chicken Wings, tossed in your choice of WM tossin' sauce.
#2 10 Wing Combo$14.00
10 wings tossed in 1 tossin sauce, 1 homemade side, a hot buttered yeast roll, & a 20oz drink.
10 Wings$13.00
Traditional "Bone-In" Chicken Wings, tossed in your choice of WM tossin' sauce.
Location

127 Northside Dr E

Statesboro GA

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 pm
