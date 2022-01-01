Witcher's Kitchen

Go
6a shoppers lane

Popular Items

Smoked Gouda Mac & Cheese
Layers of tender macaroni, smoked Gouda, cheddar, Monterey Jack, and cream baked to perfection
MR. B's Cheesesteaks (Beef or Chicken)
Choice of thin shaved Ribeye or chicken breast sautéed and coated in our signature American “Wiz” sauce, served with sides of fried onions, peppers and mushrooms
Fried Chicken Sliders
Buttermilk fried chicken breast, ranch, butter pickle, with slider rolls
Location

6a shoppers lane

Turnersville NJ

Sunday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 9:00 pm
