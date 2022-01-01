Go
Wonderland Chicken Co.

Nashville style hot chicken sandwiches and much more!

SANDWICHES

223 E Hood Ave

Avg 5 (6 reviews)

Popular Items

RNS (Rise n' Shine) Burrito$13.00
Fully loaded breakfast burrito stuffed with eggs, crispy hashbrowns, house made sausage gravy, our famous fried chicken and cheese!
Chicken Biscuit$4.00
House made biscuit and our famous fried chicken, topped with a maple apple butter sauce.
Loaded Mac n' Cheese$13.00
A generous serving of our delicious Mac n' Cheese, topped with a piece of our signature fried chicken, diced pickles and your favorite sauce.
Nashville Style Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Juicy dark meat fried chicken, covered in a Nashville style sauce, topped with our signature pickle slaw and served on a potato bun. Pick your spice level and one side.13
Wonderland Chicken Bites$12.00
Crunchy fried dark meat chicken bites, hand cut so size of the pieces vary, but each serving is about 1/3 of a pound. Tossed in our Nashville style sauce and comes with one side.
Pickle Slaw
A fresh cabbage and pickle slaw, our own creation!
Homestyle Mac n' Cheese
Creamy stovetop style Mac n' Cheese
Fried Pickle Chips
Tweedledee's Chicken Bites (kids meal)$9.00
Our classic chicken bites, but scaled down for smaller appetites, about a 1/4 pound of meat, can be tossed in our Nashville style sauce and served with one side.
Biscuits and Gravy$8.00
House made delicious biscuits topped with fresh made sausage gravy.
Location

223 E Hood Ave

Sisters OR

Sunday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:00 pm
