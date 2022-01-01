Go
Wurstküche

Purveyor of Exotic Grilled Sausages.
HOT DOGS • GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

625 Lincoln Blvd • $$

Avg 4.3 (2454 reviews)

Popular Items

Louisiana Hot Link$9.00
beef & pork, onions & hot spices
Veggiewurst$8.00
plant-based by Beyond Meat
Bratwurst$8.00
fine cuts of pork, coriander & nutmeg
Vegetarian Apple Sage$8.00
apples, yukon potatoes & rubbed sage
Bun$1.00
Duck & Bacon with Jalapeño Peppers$10.00
succulent & packed with flavor
Klein Fries$5.50
Small with one dipping sauce
Kielbasa$9.00
polish style, pork & beef, onions & spices
Groot Fries$7.00
Large with two dipping sauces
Hot Italian$8.00
fine cuts of organic GMO free pork & spices
Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

625 Lincoln Blvd

Los Angeles CA

Sunday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

