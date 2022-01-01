Go
Xetava Gardens Cafe

Locally owned and operated cafe under the giant red cliffs of southern Utah. Full espresso bar, beer/wine, patio dining...with local, organic, vegetarian options.

815 Coyote Gulch Ct • $$

Avg 4.5 (1287 reviews)

Popular Items

Side Fries$4.95
Mahi Tacos$16.95
Two tacos - champagne battered wild mahi in grilled tortillas, with house slaw, grape salsa and a garlic crème fraiche, with a side of cilantro lime rice - pairs well with white wine, sangria, or green tea tropical iced tea (mighty leaf)
Cluck Cluck in a Garden$16.50
chicken breast, organic greens, fresh veggies, feta, candied walnuts, dried cranberries, balsamic vinaigrette
Cauliflower Tacos (v)$15.95
Two tacos - with roasted cauliflower, peanut sauce, red cabbage, corn, tomato, cilantro and hummus, all inside warm flour tortillas, with a side of sautéed garlic green beans
Fruit Bowl$8.95
strawberries, raspberries, blueberries and grapes
Half Grilled Caesar$8.95
grilled romaine heart with grated parmesan, chipotle caesar dressing, and homemade croutons
Chicken Caesar Wrap$15.95
Grilled chicken breast, romaine, aged parmesan, and chipotle caeser dressing in a grilled tortilla - topped with parmesan and toasted. Served with a grapes.
Pairs well with a Glass of Pinot Grigio or an Iced Mint Tea.
Half Hummus Plate$10.95
with toasted pita, tomatoes and cucumber, topped with sriracha sauce
Steak Gyro$17.95
Grass-fed steak strips, tomato, feta, cucumber, onions, romaine, and dill crema, all in a toasted pita - with a side of grapes.
Pairs well with a Glass of Pinot Noir, or a Mocha Latte
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Curbside Pickup
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

815 Coyote Gulch Ct

Ivins UT

Sunday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 8:00 pm
