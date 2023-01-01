Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ivins restaurants you'll love

Go
Ivins restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Ivins

Ivins's top cuisines

American
American
Coffee & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Scroll right

Must-try Ivins restaurants

Xetava Gardens Cafe image

 

Xetava Gardens Cafe

815 Coyote Gulch Ct, Ivins

Avg 4.5 (1287 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Breakfast Bagel$14.95
toasted everything bagel with eggs, cilantro avo mash, dill havarti, tomato and bacon, with a side of grapes - pairs well with a chai latte or a mango bellini
Full Grilled Caesar$12.95
Grilled double romaine heart with grated parmesan, chipotle caesar dressing, and homemade croutons - add a salmon filet or grilled chicken breast to make it a meal - pairs well with Sauvignon Blanc, Detour IPA or Iced Tea
Heaven Waffle$14.95
blue corn and rice flour belgian style waffle, topped with agave syrup, peanut butter, fresh berries and homemade whipped cream - pairs well with lucky girl, dirty girl, or americano
More about Xetava Gardens Cafe
Consumer pic

 

Lone Star Barbeque -

549 S Praya Dr, Ivins

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Lone Star Barbeque -
Restaurant banner

 

Xetava Tapas+Bar -

815 Coyote Gulch Court, Ivins

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Xetava Tapas+Bar -
Map

More near Ivins to explore

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Henderson

Avg 4.3 (82 restaurants)

Saint George

Avg 4.5 (38 restaurants)

North Las Vegas

Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Kingman

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Springdale

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Colorado City

Avg 4.7 (7 restaurants)

Boulder City

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Cedar City

Avg 4.5 (16 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (513 restaurants)

Flagstaff

Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)

Prescott

Avg 4.6 (18 restaurants)

Provo

Avg 4.7 (26 restaurants)

Phoenix

Avg 4.4 (368 restaurants)

Pittsburgh

Avg 4.4 (334 restaurants)

San Antonio

Avg 4.4 (479 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (2142 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (365 restaurants)

Nashville

Avg 4.5 (463 restaurants)

Memphis

Avg 4.3 (148 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston