Restaurant header imageView gallery

Lone Star Barbeque

review star

No reviews yet

549 S Praya Dr

Ivins, UT 84738

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Food items

Angus Brisket Plate

Angus Brisket Plate

$15.00

Slices of Premium Angus Brisket with beans and potato salad as a side.

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$12.00

Brisket on a bun with BBQ sauce, comes with potato salad or beans.

Pulled pork plate

Pulled pork plate

$12.00

Pulled pork, serviced with beans and potato salad.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$9.00

Pulled pork on a bun, serviced with beans or potato salad.

Pork loin plate

$11.00
Potato salad

Potato salad

$3.00

Mustard Potato salad

Beans

Beans

$3.00

Beans with brisket

Coleslaw

$3.00

Drinks

Bottle Water

Bottle Water

$2.50

Bottle Watter

Sprite

Sprite

$3.00

Coke of Cola can

Diet Coke

Diet Coke

$3.00Out of stock

Diet Coke Cola can

Dr Pepper

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Dr Pepper Can

Diet Dr Pepper

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper Can

Big Red

Big Red

$3.00Out of stock

Big Red Can

Mexican Coke Cola

Mexican Coke Cola

$3.50

Mexican Coke Cola bottle

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

549 S Praya Dr, Ivins, UT 84738

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Jalapeno's Mexican Food - Bluff
orange starNo Reviews
386 N Bluff at Suite A Saint George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Xetava Gardens Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,287
815 Coyote Gulch Ct Ivins, UT 84738
View restaurantnext
Pork Bellys Eatery and Catering Co. - PB 2 - Sunset and Bluff
orange starNo Reviews
1091 N Bluff. #404 St George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Guru's Sports Bar & Grill - St. George, UT
orange star4.2 • 548
1091 N Bluff St St. George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
La Cocina Mexican Street Food - 744 n bluff st
orange starNo Reviews
744 n bluff st Saint George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext
Twisted Noodle Cafe
orange star4.4 • 2,137
20 N Main St Ste 108 St George, UT 84770
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Ivins

Xetava Gardens Cafe
orange star4.5 • 1,287
815 Coyote Gulch Ct Ivins, UT 84738
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Ivins
Saint George
review star
Avg 4.5 (33 restaurants)
Springdale
review star
Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)
Colorado City
review star
Avg 4.7 (4 restaurants)
Cedar City
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
North Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.2 (24 restaurants)
Boulder City
review star
Avg 4.4 (8 restaurants)
Henderson
review star
Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)
Las Vegas
review star
Avg 4.4 (466 restaurants)
Kingman
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston