Yoder's Country Market

Come in and enjoy!

2105 S Seminole Tr • $$

Avg 4.5 (136 reviews)

Popular Items

(6) Grilled Cheese$3.99
Choose from American, Swiss, provolone, pepper jack or cheddar cheese on white, wheat, tomato herb, or rye bread.
Chicken Salad sandwich$5.79
Customers rave over our secret recipe! Made in-house and sprinkled with crasins for a tinge of sweetness and almonds for a bit of crunch, this specialty is a must-try.
(2) Build your own Classic Bun$5.99
Made from scratch rolls with a wide selection of meat, cheese, and toppings. Choose a white or wheat roll, two servings of meat and a cheese, and then top it with your favorite veggies.
(4) Panini$6.99
Warm it up! We build your favorite bread sandwich then slide it into our grill to give it a warm, toasty crunch. ALLERGEN ALERT: if you have severe tree nut allergies, please let us know.
(1) Build your own Bread Sandwich$5.79
Prefer a traditional bread sandwich? Choose from white, wheat, tomato herb, or rye, then add two servings of meat, one of cheese, and all your favorite toppings.
(0) Build your own JR Bun$4.49
Smaller version of the Classic with only one serving of meat. Perfect companion for a side of soup or a smoothie, or for the smaller appetites.
potato with ham
(81) Reuben$8.99
Loads of corned beef and Swiss on rye with sauerkraut and drizzled with Thousand Island dressing, then toasted to give it that perfect crunch.
(42) Classic Club$9.49
Developed in New York in the late 1800s, this is truly an American classic with our own special twist. Three pieces of your favorite toast layered with mayo, turkey, bacon, Yoder’s country ham, American cheese, lettuce and tomato.
(5) Build your own Wrap$5.99
Your choice of a cheese, chili pepper, or pesto wrap with all the great meat, cheese, and topping selections of the Classic.
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Bike Parking
Catering
Takeout

2105 S Seminole Tr

Madison VA

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 6:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
