Yoder's Country Market
Come in and enjoy!
2105 S Seminole Tr • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2105 S Seminole Tr
Madison VA
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Friday
|7:30 am - 6:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Mad Local American Eatery
We seek out and use as much as we can that is local, earth friendly, free range and sustainable. Southern Favorites with a twist!
Veteran Owned and Operated #madaboutlocal
Lafayette Inn & Restaurant
TripAdvisor- Consumer Hall of Fame.
Winner- Virginia's Restaurant of the Year.
Provisions Market Table
Chef Randy Cooper's restaurant and market in Orange, VA - currently available for carry out & delivery. Order online or call us!
La Naranja Cocina Mexicana
Come in and enjoy!