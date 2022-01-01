Yonder
Come in and enjoy!
114 W. King Street
Location
114 W. King Street
Hillsborough NC
|Sunday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|12:00 am - 2:00 am, 10:30 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
The Nomad
Global Street food, locally Sourced.
Radius Pizzeria & Pub
Globally-inspired comfort food & brick oven pizzeria, with a conversation-friendly bar, and outdoor dining. Staffed by good folks serving all peoples, pooches and food interests; we care about each other, our community and the planet!
Picnic
Come in and enjoy!
Bright Penny Brewing - Account Expansion
Brewery/Restaurant