ZIATUN

244 Main Street

No reviews yet

Popular Items

FALAFEL (V)$8.95
ground chickpeas and parsley with middle eastern spices served with tahini.
HUMMUS (V)$8.95
blended chickpeas and tahini with fresh lemon, served with pita
Chicken Shawarma Wrap$11.95
thinly sliced chicken thigh in shawarma spices, iceberg, tomato, pickled turnips and tahini
Falafel Wrap$9.95
iceberg lettuce, tomato, pickled turnips and tahini
Shawarma Wrap$12.95
thinly sliced beef and lamb, iceberg, tomato, pickled turnips and tahini
Zaatar Fries$7.95
thin sliced potatoes, fried and tossed in za'atar seasoning
Pita$1.00
BABA GANOUSH (V)$9.95
fire roasted eggplant blended with fresh lemon and tahini, served with pita
Rice Bowl$14.95
rice, salad, hummus, baba ghanoush, pickled turnips & tahini
Addas (V)$7.95
red lentil and carrot soup with crispy onions, vg/gf
Location

244 Main Street

Beacon NY

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
