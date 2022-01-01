Zinc Cafe & Market
Our Corona Del Mar location is an evolution of our concept. It combines the cafe with the market and provides both options under one roof. In one experience, we offer our fresh market salads with the traditional cafe menu.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
3222 E Coast Hwy. • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3222 E Coast Hwy.
Corona del Mar CA
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rothschild's Restaurant
Come in and enjoy!
El Cholo
Come in and enjoy!!
Rendez Vous
French Bakery & Cafe
Jan's Health Bar
Come in and enjoy!