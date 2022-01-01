Go
Zinc Cafe & Market

Our Corona Del Mar location is an evolution of our concept. It combines the cafe with the market and provides both options under one roof. In one experience, we offer our fresh market salads with the traditional cafe menu.

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

3222 E Coast Hwy. • $$

Avg 4.3 (1149 reviews)

Popular Items

Breakfast Burrito$12.00
choice of wrap or bowl | scrambled eggs, vegetarian sausage, caramelized onions, white cheddar cheese, avocado, pico de gallo, roasted salsa
Latte Iced 16oz$4.50
Deviled Eggs$1.25
mayonnaise, mustard, chives, parsley
Latte Hot 16oz$4.75
Poached Double on Toast$9.00
two poached eggs, heirloom cherry tomatoes, avocado, buttered sourdough toast
Avocado Toast$14.00
buttered sourdough, smashed avocado, onion, heirloom cherry tomatoes, lemon, radish, chives, dill
Tea Iced 16oz$3.25
Chai Latte Hot 16oz$4.75
Croissant$4.00
Latte Hot 12oz$4.25
Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Kid-Friendly
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Online Ordering
Seating
Bike Parking
Delivery
Cryptocurrency
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

3222 E Coast Hwy.

Corona del Mar CA

Sunday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 3:00 pm
