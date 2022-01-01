Go
Cafe Aion + Brasserie Boulder

Brasserie Boulder: French Classics Takeout
Cafe Aion: Spanish inspired
Lil Bub's Family-sized Takeout

1235 Pennsylvania Ave • $$

Avg 4 (3 reviews)

Baguette & Butter$9.00
Freshly baked with salted butter
Steak Frites$29.00
8oz grilled Strip Steak with French fries, garlic aioli & steak jus.
Simple Salad$10.00
Mixed greens honey-Dijon vinaigrette
Crème Brulee$8.00
Vanilla custard with a caramelized sugar top
Paella Kit (without pan)$35.00
Everything you need to make paella for 2-4 people If you already have a pan.
Includes Bomba rice, our signature saffron paella base, house-made chorizo, braised chicken, shrimp & roasted peppers (vegetarian options available). Also, included will be a recipe and ideas for future paellas!
Brasserie Boulder 3-course Meal$35.00
A 3-course French meal!
Crispy Fried Cauliflower$9.00
Brasserie Burger$18.00
Topped with bacon & brie served on a brioche bun with a side of fries.
Moules Marinières$21.00
Mussels with garlic, butter, white wine and crispy fries.
Flourless Chocolate Tort$8.00
Served with berries and whipped cream
Delivery
Online Ordering
Takeout

1235 Pennsylvania Ave

Boulder CO

Sunday9:00 am - 2:00 pm, 3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
