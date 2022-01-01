16 Handles
Open today 10:30 AM - 11:00 PM
21 Reviews
$
3 Nassau Blvd
Garden City, NY 11530
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Location
3 Nassau Blvd, Garden City NY 11530
Nearby restaurants
The Lantern Diner
We are a traditional Diner that holds true to its roots of quality and freshness, we serve breakfast, lunch and dinner 7 days a week all year round!
Primo's Italian Street Food
Come in and enjoy!
The Burger Spot
Gourmet Fast Food...Quality burger creations in a casual dining setting
Food For Thought - Garden City
HEALTHY LIFESTYLE RESTAURANT
Using only the best nature has to offer. Salads, Wraps, Rice & Quinoa bowls, Smoothies, Juices, Acai Bowls