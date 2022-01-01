Go
Toast

Tocolo Cantina

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

920 Old Country Rd • $$

Avg 4.2 (1565 reviews)

Popular Items

Tocolo Margarita - Quart$25.00
Cuervo Tradicional Tequila, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, Triple Sec. Includes Salt and Limes to Garnish.
21 to Order
Carne Asada Tacos$12.00
Grilled Flank Steak, Arbol Salsa, Pico de Gallo, Fried Onion
Taco Pack$45.00
Includes: Guacamole & Chips, 8 Tacos (Choose 2: Steak, Chicken, Pork, Vegetable) Rice & Beans, Churros
Chicken Burrito$14.00
Marinated chicken thigh, poblano peppers, onions, pasilla salsa, chihuahua cheese, red rice and beans wrapped in a flour tortilla.
Chicken Tacos$11.00
Grilled Marinated Chicken Thigh, Pico de Gallo, Avocado Salsa, Queso Fresco
Mexican Street Corn$6.00
Roasted Corn on the cob with Chipotle Mayo and Queso Cotija and Tajin spice mix
Quesadilla$11.00
Flour Tortilla, Queso Chihuahua, Rajas de Chile Poblano, Salsa Pasilla
Baja Fish Tacos$11.00
Tempura Style, Green Cabbage, Cilantro, Red Fresno Pepper, Lime Mayo
Side Rice & Beans$4.00
Lg Classico Guacamole$14.00
Hass Avocado, Diced Onion, Jalapeno, Cilantro
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Live Music
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Contactless Payments
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Curbside Pickup
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

920 Old Country Rd

Garden City NY

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Thursday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Friday9:30 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

Jamba

No reviews yet

Jamba Juice

Osteria Morini - Roosevelt Field

No reviews yet

Bringing the cuisine and convivial spirit of Northern Italy to Long Island!!

Punta Cana Grill - Dominican

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston