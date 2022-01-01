Go
Pepperrell Cove

Bistro 1828 and the third floor Ski Club offer delicious, locally-sourced food prepared in an open kitchen by co-owners Henry and Eides Ares, Executive Chef Jerica Snyder and their team. Come in and enjoy!

88 Pepperrell Rd • $

Avg 5 (4462 reviews)

Brussel Sprouts$12.00
Parmesan - Balsamic Glaze - Lardons
Fish and Chips$24.00
Fresh Caught Haddock - Lemon - House-made Tartar & Coleslaw
Fries$6.00
Burger$18.00
Angus Beef - Cheddar - Lettuce - Tomato - Onion - Garlic Aioli
Add Bacon $2
Chicken Tenders$16.00
Hand Breaded Tenders - Fries
House-made Ranch and Buffalo
Cobb Salad$13.00
Romaine - Tomatoes - Onions - Lardons - Egg - Crumbled Blue Cheese - Mustard Vinaigrette
Shrimp Scampi$32.00
Fettuccini - Oyster Mushrooms - Fresh Herbs - Lemon Garlic Sauce
Oysters$3.50
Locally Sourced - House-made Mignonette
Reservations
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
88 Pepperrell Rd

Kittery Point ME

Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
