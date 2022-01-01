Bars & Lounges
Pepperrell Cove Frisbee's Wharf
4,462 Reviews
$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info
Thank you for choosing Frisbee's Wharf
Location
88 Pepperrell Rd, Kittery Point, ME 03905
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Rudders Public House - 70 Wallingford square
No Reviews
70 Wallingford square kittery, ME 03904
View restaurant
Green Elephant Vegetarian Bistro & Bar - Portsmouth, NH
No Reviews
35 Portwalk Pl Portsmouth, NH 03801
View restaurant