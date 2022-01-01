Pepperrell Cove imageView gallery
Pepperrell Cove Frisbee's Wharf

4,462 Reviews

$

88 Pepperrell Rd

Kittery Point, ME 03905

Thank you for choosing Frisbee's Wharf at Pepperrell Cove!

Seafood Chowder

$11.00

Chef's House Recipe with Bacon

Hand Breaded Onion Rings

$12.00

Housemade Chipotle Aioli

French Fries

$8.00

Fried Calamari & Jalapenos

$18.00

Housemade Ranch Dressing

Maine Steamers

$24.00

Locally Sourced, Warm Butter, Lemon

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Cocktail Sauce, Lemon

Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Croutons, Parmesan, Housemade Dressing

House Salad

$13.00

Romaine, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Onions, Feta, Housemade Shallot Vinaigrette

Maine Lobster Roll

$42.00

Locally Sourced Lobster, Fries

Lazy Man Lobster Cup

$42.00

Locally Sourced Lobster Served in Warm Butter, Served with Fries

Fried Scallop Roll

$28.00

Served with Fries

Fried Whole Clam Roll

$28.00

Served with Fries

Fried Clam Strip Roll

$18.00

Served with Fries

Fish N' Chips

$24.00

Served with Fries, Lemon, Housemade Tartar & Coleslaw

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders

$16.00

Housemade Ranch & Buffalo, Served with Fries

Fried Haddock Sandwich

$16.00

Topped With Lettuce & Tomato, Served With Housemade Tartar & Coleslaw, Fries

Vegetarian Wrap

$12.00

Turkey Wrap

$13.00

Frisbee's Burger

$16.00

Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Fries Add Bacon $2

Tuna Poke

$28.00

Fisherman's Platter

$42.00

Fried Haddock, Scallops, Shrimp & Clams, Served with Fries and Housemade Tartar & Coleslaw

Fried Scallop Dinner

$38.00

Fried Scallops, Fries, Housemade Tartar & Coleslaw

Fried Whole Clam Dinner

$38.00

Fried Whole Clams, Fries, Housemade Tartar & Coleslaw

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$24.00

Fried Shrimp, Fries, Housemade Tartar & Coleslaw

Fried Clam Strip Dinner

$21.00

Fried Clam Strips, Fries, Housemade Tartar & coleslaw

check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thank you for choosing Frisbee's Wharf

Website

Location

88 Pepperrell Rd, Kittery Point, ME 03905

Directions

