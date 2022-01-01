Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Bistro 1828 at Pepperrell Cove

4,462 Reviews

$

88 Pepperrell Rd

Kittery Point, ME 03905

Apps

Soup of the Day

$12.00

Roasted Beet Salad

$13.00

Fall Harvest Salad

$13.00

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

Calamari

$18.00

Formaggio Board

$22.00

Fried Deviled Eggs

$10.00

Fries

$6.00

Maine Mussels

$24.00
Oysters

Oysters

$3.50

Roasted Poblano & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Roasted Oysters

$18.00Out of stock

Duck Confit

$16.00

Entrees

Pork Chop

$38.00

Braised Chicken Thighs

$28.00

Chicken Tenders

$16.00
Fish And Chips

Fish And Chips

$24.00

Fresh Caught Haddock - Lemon – House-made Tartar & Coleslaw

Grilled Burger

$18.00

NY Strip & Frites

$42.00

Pan Seared Scallops

$42.00

Fish Pie

$38.00

Thai Chili Salmon

$28.00

Vegan Fried Rice

$20.00

Vegetarian Risotto

$22.00

Haddock Sandwich

$16.00

Chick Bacon Wrap

$14.00

Tomato Panini

$14.00

Halibut

$36.00Out of stock

Sides

Side Asparagus

$8.00

Side Carrot Mignonette

$2.00

Side Cocktail Sauce

$2.00

Side Citrus Aioli

$2.00

Side Garlic Aioli

$2.00

Side Crostinis

$3.00

Side Dressing

$2.00

Side Garden Salad

$7.00

Side Salad

$7.50

Side Mussel Bread

$2.00

Side Mussel Bread w/Butter

$3.00

Side Slaw

$3.00

Side Tartar

$2.00

Dessert

Seasonal Pie

$10.00

Scoop Ice Cream

$3.00

Chocolate Souffle

$10.00

Tiramisu

$10.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markReservations
check markGift Cards
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Bistro 1828 and the third floor Ski Club offer delicious, locally-sourced food prepared in an open kitchen by co-owners Henry and Eides Ares, Executive Chef Jerica Snyder and their team. Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

88 Pepperrell Rd, Kittery Point, ME 03905

Directions

