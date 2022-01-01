Go
1846 Tavern - Menu by Chef Milton Galarza

Attached to a charming Inn listed on the Registry of Historic Places and located in the picturesque Deerfield Valley of Southern Vermont, the 1846 Tavern is a year round Restaurant and Bar featuring a chef inspired menu, an extensive freshly stocked raw bar, and many different, frequently changing fresh craft beers on tap. Weather permitting, we also have comfortable outdoor seating with fire pits in the midst of vegetable and flower gardens and landscaped grounds. We often have live music on weekends and during the week in the ski season. The Inn and Restaurant are situated right between two very popular ski and winter sports destinations, Mount Snow and Haystack Mountain and we are less than a half hour south of Stratton Mountain.

108 Route 100

Popular Items

Twice Cooked Chicken Wings$16.00
Ten house made wings served plain with blue cheese dressing, carrots and celery and your choice of Buffalo or Korean BBQ sauce
Honey Salmon$34.00
Honey glazed salmon filet served with sauteed vegetables, mashed potatoes, and beet coulis
Kale Salad$17.00
Roasted beets, candied pecans, goat cheese, local apples, and a cranberry vinaigrette
Salmon BLT$19.00
Grilled 6 oz. salmon with lemon herb mayo on toasted Sourdough, bacon, lettuce, and tomato served with a garden salad and Balsamic vinaigrette
Caesar Salad$16.00
Crispy local greens from Little Leaf Farms, brioche croutons, shaved Parmesan, tossed in our house made Caesar dressing
Side of Fries$5.00
A side order of our freshly made house cut french fries.
Sirloin Steak$36.00
One hand cut 12 ounce freshly cut Prime Sirloin with truffle butter, served with mashed potatoes and vegetable
Tavern Burger$20.00
8oz. burger, Vermont cheddar cheese, on a toasted brioche bun, served with lettuce, tomato, pickle, and house cut fries
Location

West Dover VT

Sunday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday12:00 am - 9:00 pm
