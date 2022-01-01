Go
200 North Beach Restaurant

SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

200 N Beach Blvd • $$

Avg 4.2 (905 reviews)

Popular Items

Fries$5.00
Grilled Seafood Platter$30.00
Grilled Mahi, Crab Stuffed Oysters, Shrimp and Garlic Mash Potatoes
NB Cheeseburger$16.00
Crispy Bacon, Charred Pepper Aioli, Crispy Onions, Cheddar Cheese, lettuce and tomatoes served with Fries
Bay Seafood Gumbo Bowl$10.00
Shrimp, Crabmeat, Crawfish, Okra and Andouille Sausage Gumbo
Cobb Salad$13.00
Romaine, Bacon, Avocado, blue Cheese and Eggs with Balsamic Dressing
Light & Natural Grilled Salmon$24.00
Topped with a Lemon Butter Sauce over Sautéed Assorted Vegetables
Broccolini$7.00
Southwest Chicken Salad$16.00
Blackened Chicken Breast, Mixed Greens, Tortilla Chips, Cheddar Cheese, Sweet Corn, Tomatoes, Black Beans and Avocado
served with Poblano Ranch
Fried Oyster Salad$16.00
Romaine lettuce Topped with Crispy Fried Oysters, Apples, Bacon, Goat Cheese, Candied Pecans and Tabasco Honey Dressing
Sauteed Crab Claws$22.00
A Garlic Butter White Wine Reduction with Shallots, tomatoes, and Garnished with Parmesan Cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Family-Friendly
LGBTQ-Friendly
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Tourists
Casual
Intimate
Sports
Romantic
Restroom
Groups
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

200 N Beach Blvd

Bay St. Louis MS

Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Shaggy's is a fun, beach, laid back restaurant with locations on Biloxi Beach, Gulfport Beach, Pass Harbor, Pensacola Beach and On the Rez in Brandon. The menu is creative fun food with great choices for almost anyone. Looking for the perfect place to hang out or kick back. Come to the water and bring your vacation to dinner with you.

