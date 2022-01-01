200 North Beach Restaurant
Place your order online! Arrive in our Curbside Lane to Pick Up your Order.
SMOKED SALMON • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
200 N Beach Blvd • $$
Popular Items
Attributes and Amenities
Location
200 N Beach Blvd
Bay St. Louis MS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Thorny Oyster
Come in and enjoy!
Smoke BBQ - Bay St Louis
Come in and enjoy!
Field's Steak & Oyster Bar
Park in front of the restaurant and call us at 228-231-1972. An associate will bring your order to your vehicle.
Shaggy's
Shaggy's is a fun, beach, laid back restaurant with locations on Biloxi Beach, Gulfport Beach, Pass Harbor, Pensacola Beach and On the Rez in Brandon. The menu is creative fun food with great choices for almost anyone. Looking for the perfect place to hang out or kick back. Come to the water and bring your vacation to dinner with you.