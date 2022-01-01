Shaggy's
Shaggy's is a fun, beach, laid back restaurant with locations on Biloxi Beach, Gulfport Beach, Pass Harbor, Pensacola Beach and On the Rez in Brandon. The menu is creative fun food with great choices for almost anyone. Looking for the perfect place to hang out or kick back. Come to the water and bring your vacation to dinner with you.
724 E. Beach Blvd
Location
724 E. Beach Blvd
Gulfport MS
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
