Shaggy's is a fun, beach, laid back restaurant with locations on Biloxi Beach, Gulfport Beach, Pass Harbor, Pensacola Beach and On the Rez in Brandon. The menu is creative fun food with great choices for almost anyone. Looking for the perfect place to hang out or kick back. Come to the water and bring your vacation to dinner with you.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fried Fish Platter$15.99
Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Sunset Salad$8.99
Romaine lettuce and spring mix blend topped with mandarin oranges, strawberries, walnut pieces and lemon poppyseed dressing.
Beach Balls$9.99
Creamy fried mashed potato balls with bacon and cheddar cheese. Served with house made ranch and queso for dipping.
Chicken Quesadilla$10.99
Flour tortilla with cheddar jack cheese and fajita chicken. Served with fresh jalapenos, salsa and sour cream.
Gator Bites$13.99
Beer-brined fried gator served with remoulade.
Fried Captain's Platter$25.99
Hand battered using our signature fish fry served with shrimp, gator and catfish. French fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Cheeseburger$12.99
Fresh certified angus steak burger served on a sourdough bun and topped with Wisconsin cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and pickles. Served with fries.
Fried Pickles$7.99
Hand breaded pickle chips served with our house made ranch.
Fried Shrimp Po-boy$13.99
Open-faced poboy with lettuce, pickles and tomato. Served with fries.
Fried Shrimp Platter$15.99
Hand-battered when you order in our signature fish fry. Served with fries and jalapeno hush puppies.
Location

724 E. Beach Blvd

Gulfport MS

Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
