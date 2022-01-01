Go
25th Lane

25th Lane came to life in 1990, after Fiesta Lanes was purchased by a professional bowler out of Mexico City. The bowling center at that time only included 24 lanes and was renamed Flamingo Bowl. With that in mind, he decided to call the lounge 25th Lane.
The bowling experience evolved a few years later with the addition of 16 lanes and a bigger lounge area along with live music. Over the years the space inside Flamingo Bowl has changed multiple times with the lounge moving back to its original location to make room for a state of the art arcade. Since then the lounge has become a quiet place for bowlers to relax before or after competition. All of the décor you see in the main lounge is bowling related in one way or another.
Flamingo Bowl’s vision is to create the best times of your life. What are you waiting for? Let’s Bowl!

3301 N 23rd St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Nachos Supreme
Fresh tortilla chips layered with refried beans covered with shredded cheese and your choice of beef fajita or grilled chicken breast. Topped with shredded lettuce, fresh made guacamole, pico de gallo and sour cream.
Lemonade
Chicken Bowl$8.40
Grilled chicken breast, carrots and brocolli served over brown rice and quinoa.
Breaded Mozzarella$7.35
Six crispy breaded mozzarella sticks served with your choice of warm marinara or ranch dipping sauce.
25th Lane Sampler$17.59
Please the entire team with this assortment of cheese quesadillas, chicken strips, breaded mozzarella and fried pickle chips. Served with sides of marinara, ranch dipping sauce and pico de gallo.
Quesadilla$7.35
Grilled flour tortillas stuffed with jack & cheddar cheeses along with your choice of beef fajita or grilled chicken. Served with pico de gallo and fresh made guacamole.
Chicken Tender Platter$8.79
Southern-style tenders fried to perfection. Served with fries or tots and your choice of Heinz® BBQ Sauce, Honey Mustard or Sweet & Sour Sauce.
Dip Duo$5.99
Fresh tortilla chips served with our fresh made guacamole and a side of our pico de gallo.
Aquafina$2.00
Mini Corn Dogs$7.35
One dozen mini corn dogs served with mustard.
Location

3301 N 23rd St

Mcallen TX

Sunday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Monday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Tuesday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Wednesday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Thursday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Friday7:30 am - 2:30 am
Saturday7:30 am - 2:30 am
