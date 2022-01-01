Go
312 Beef and Sausage

312 is a neighborhood Italian Beef, Sausage and Hot Dog joint specializing in quick counter-style service located in downtown Freeport, IL.

116 W. Douglas St.

Popular Items

Chicago Dog$4.39
Chicago classic with yellow mustard, neon green relish, onion, tomato, dill pickle spear, sport peppers and celery salt on a steamed poppy seed bun.
Large Garden Tossed$6.45
Fresh-cut Romaine lettuce, tomato, cucumber, red onion, 6 cheese blend & homemade croutons with your choice of dressing.
Small Fresh Cut Fries$2.19
Cut to order.
Corn Dog$4.29
Gyro$6.45
Traditional beef & lamb combo topped with our homemade tzatziki, sliced red onion & tomato on grilled pita.
Build Your Own Chicken Sandwich$6.45
Choose your favorite combination made fresh to order!
Italian Beef$6.79
A Chicago classic. Order it your way: Dry, Wet or Dipped!
Large Fresh Cut Fries$2.99
Cut to order.
Large Caesar$6.45
Fresh-cut Romaine, 6 cheese blend, homemade croutons and Caesar dressing.
Chz Fries$4.89
Location

Freeport IL

SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Nearby restaurants

Pub 219

Come in and enjoy

Royal Pub & Royal Liquor

Delicious food delivered to your home or work!

Route No. 73 Brew & Chew

Voted #1 Best Beef Burger in the State by the Illinois Beef Association, we offer many Signature Burgers made from locally raised 100% beef and the finest ingredients. Besides juicy burgers we also have daily specials that stand on their own, like our famous California Street Tacos that were featured on WREX TV 13 News “Where The Locals Eat” we also have our All You Can Eat Fish Fry on Fridays, Hand Cut Ribeye, N.Y. Strip, & Roasted Prime Rib Dinners on Saturday's. We also have the best selection of Craft Beers in the area, from breweries local & from around the world. If you’re looking for a great meal in a comfortable atmosphere, look no further than Route No. 73 Brew & Chew!

Cimino's

Come in and enjoy!

