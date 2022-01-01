Go
3rd Wind Coffee Co.

10 Paramount Road

Popular Items

16 oz. Iced Nitro Cold Brew$4.00
Shaken Cold Brew Latte$4.50
24 oz. Latte$5.00
24oz Medium Roast$3.25
24 oz. Iced Nitro Cold Brew$5.75
Muffin$1.50
16oz Medium Roast$2.25
16oz Latte$4.00
24oz Chai Latte$6.00
16oz Chai Latte$4.50
Location

10 Paramount Road

Selinsgrove PA

Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Gilligan's Bar & Grill - Colonial Park

Highland Taps & Tables

The Bus Stop

Happiness Served! Located at the beautiful Spring Meadows Farms, The Bus Stop is known for its amazing customer service, fun atmosphere, and out-of-this-world desserts! We love what we do and our family cannot wait to serve you so come see us and embrace the sweetness!

Bamboo Stix

Your Best Sushi & Poke Bowl

