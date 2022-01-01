40 Steak + Seafood

The Walrus Restaurant

No reviews yet

The Walrus Restaurant has been serving the community for 26 years. When you walk into The Walrus you will experience the vibe of neighborhood, family and community. There are 41 American Craft Draft Beers. The menu is full of items that are made from scratch and made by men with the combined experience of decades. The servers, hosts, bartenders and managers are upskilled and give the guest the personal attention they deserve. New Menu Features are released every two weeks. This is where we can have some fun and create new and exciting dishes. Our menu reads like this; Grilled Ribeye with cream, roasted garlic and parmesan cheese red potatoes with sautéed green beans, mushrooms, onions, red peppers in a white wine butter. Next an all vegetable sauté with pesto sauce and feta cheese wrapped in our own house dough flatbread. Something to eat for everyone. For the softball players after a game, to the family out for dinner, to a business lunch to celebrating birthdays and anniversaries.

